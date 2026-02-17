 Delhi-Based Firm Launches India’s First AI-Backed Investment Banking Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDelhi-Based Firm Launches India’s First AI-Backed Investment Banking Platform

Delhi-Based Firm Launches India’s First AI-Backed Investment Banking Platform

S45’s AI-enabled platform integrates several critical functions related to IPO into a single intelligence layer: eligibility verification, version-controlled disclosure management, SEBI query lifecycle tracking, and valuation models linked to live sector comparables

Rakshit KumarUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
article-image

Delhi-based artificial intelligence company S45 today launched India’s first AI-enabled investment banking platform. The platform aims to fast track the process of public listing on stock exchanges.

According to a statement by S45, its platform integrates several critical functions related to initial public offering (IPO) into a single intelligence layer: eligibility verification, version-controlled disclosure management, SEBI query lifecycle tracking, and valuation models linked to live sector comparables.

“This move toward “Precision Banking" enables intermediaries and issuers to move away from approximation, ensuring better price discovery and stronger post-listing investor relations,” the company said in the statement.

Read Also
Budget 2026: Tech Sector Expects Big Push For Artificial Intelligence & Digital Infrastructure
article-image

The platform is designed to modernise the end-to-end IPO lifecycle, reducing the time required to determine IPO readiness to just 30 minutes and bringing Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) preparation time down to a projected 7 days. According to the company, its platform has embedded AI-driven validation and regulatory process mapping to allow boards and CFOs gain real-time visibility into their listing journey while significantly reducing regulatory friction.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kharagpur Signs MoU With Russian University To Promote Student & Scholar Exchange Programmes
IIT Kharagpur Signs MoU With Russian University To Promote Student & Scholar Exchange Programmes
PM Modi Arrives At Lok Bhavan In Mumbai Ahead Of Meeting French President Emmanuel Macron | See Pics
PM Modi Arrives At Lok Bhavan In Mumbai Ahead Of Meeting French President Emmanuel Macron | See Pics
CleanMax Enviro IPO Opens February 23, ₹3,100 Crore Offer At ₹1,000–1,053 Band
CleanMax Enviro IPO Opens February 23, ₹3,100 Crore Offer At ₹1,000–1,053 Band
Adarsh Gourav Admits Tu Yaa Main Had Slow Start At Box Office: 'Important To Watch Smaller Commercial Films Like Ours...'
Adarsh Gourav Admits Tu Yaa Main Had Slow Start At Box Office: 'Important To Watch Smaller Commercial Films Like Ours...'

India’s capital markets have entered an era of unprecedented scale and maturity, yet the execution frameworks powering most IPOs remain anchored in high-friction, legacy methods that haven’t kept pace with this growth, said co-founder Deepank Bhandari.

Read Also
'AI A Major Opportunity For India, Can Boost Job Creation': Industry Experts
article-image

He said this disconnect often leaves even the strongest companies navigating a 'black box' of fragmented workflows and manual administrative hurdles during their most critical transition.

“By integrating AI-driven governance and real-time demand analytics, we are moving the industry beyond traditional approximation toward a new standard of transparency and execution certainty,” Bhandari said.

During its pilot phase, the S45 platform has already facilitated listing of 26 companies in diverse sectors, including aerospace, chemicals, healthcare, and technology. These listings have facilitated the raising of ₹1,120.8 crore in capital, supported by a proprietary data engineering stack that tracks investor demand in real-time, the company said.

The platform generated cumulative investor bids worth ₹3,64,719 crore with an average subscription of 168.4X. The average listing gain during the pilot phase was reported at 43.1%.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CleanMax Enviro IPO Opens February 23, ₹3,100 Crore Offer At ₹1,000–1,053 Band
CleanMax Enviro IPO Opens February 23, ₹3,100 Crore Offer At ₹1,000–1,053 Band
Delhi-Based Firm Launches India’s First AI-Backed Investment Banking Platform
Delhi-Based Firm Launches India’s First AI-Backed Investment Banking Platform
₹11 Lakh Salary Not Enough To Deny Support, Allahabad HC Upholds ₹15,000 Monthly Maintenance
₹11 Lakh Salary Not Enough To Deny Support, Allahabad HC Upholds ₹15,000 Monthly Maintenance
Silver Crashes Over 2% To ₹2.33 Lakh Per Kg On MCX Amid Global Sell-Off & Asian Market Holidays
Silver Crashes Over 2% To ₹2.33 Lakh Per Kg On MCX Amid Global Sell-Off & Asian Market Holidays
Indian RMG Exports Show Resilience, 1.6% Export Rise Amid Brutal US Tariffs & Global Chaos
Indian RMG Exports Show Resilience, 1.6% Export Rise Amid Brutal US Tariffs & Global Chaos