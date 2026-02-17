Delhi-Based Firm Launches India’s First AI-Backed Investment Banking Platform

Delhi-based artificial intelligence company S45 today launched India’s first AI-enabled investment banking platform. The platform aims to fast track the process of public listing on stock exchanges.

According to a statement by S45, its platform integrates several critical functions related to initial public offering (IPO) into a single intelligence layer: eligibility verification, version-controlled disclosure management, SEBI query lifecycle tracking, and valuation models linked to live sector comparables.

“This move toward “Precision Banking" enables intermediaries and issuers to move away from approximation, ensuring better price discovery and stronger post-listing investor relations,” the company said in the statement.

The platform is designed to modernise the end-to-end IPO lifecycle, reducing the time required to determine IPO readiness to just 30 minutes and bringing Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) preparation time down to a projected 7 days. According to the company, its platform has embedded AI-driven validation and regulatory process mapping to allow boards and CFOs gain real-time visibility into their listing journey while significantly reducing regulatory friction.

India’s capital markets have entered an era of unprecedented scale and maturity, yet the execution frameworks powering most IPOs remain anchored in high-friction, legacy methods that haven’t kept pace with this growth, said co-founder Deepank Bhandari.

He said this disconnect often leaves even the strongest companies navigating a 'black box' of fragmented workflows and manual administrative hurdles during their most critical transition.

“By integrating AI-driven governance and real-time demand analytics, we are moving the industry beyond traditional approximation toward a new standard of transparency and execution certainty,” Bhandari said.

During its pilot phase, the S45 platform has already facilitated listing of 26 companies in diverse sectors, including aerospace, chemicals, healthcare, and technology. These listings have facilitated the raising of ₹1,120.8 crore in capital, supported by a proprietary data engineering stack that tracks investor demand in real-time, the company said.

The platform generated cumulative investor bids worth ₹3,64,719 crore with an average subscription of 168.4X. The average listing gain during the pilot phase was reported at 43.1%.