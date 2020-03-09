Default by some NBFCs pushes Sebi to reforms

A spate of defaults by some NBFCs has forced capital markets regulator Sebi to come out with a new set of measures to secure the interest of debenture holders and shore up their confidence in the regulatory mechanism to check any wrongdoings.

In a new consultation paper, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a detailed review of the regulatory framework for Corporate Bonds and Debenture Trustees (DTs).

As per the consultation paper, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will now be required to create an identified charge on the assets, as the pari-passu floating charge in case of recent defaults of NBFCs in secured loans has created confusion as to whether the debentures are really secured.