 Deepfake Scourge Reaches NSE: Exchange Cautions Investors To Not Fall For Videos Of Its MD & CEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDeepfake Scourge Reaches NSE: Exchange Cautions Investors To Not Fall For Videos Of Its MD & CEO

Deepfake Scourge Reaches NSE: Exchange Cautions Investors To Not Fall For Videos Of Its MD & CEO

Such videos appear to have been created using sophisticated technologies like AI to imitate the voice and facial expressions of the NSE MD and CEO.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative image

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), on Wednesday, cautioned investors to not fall for fake videos or deepfakes of Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE, recommending stocks.

Read Also
Mumbai: Historic Day At NSE As Routes 2 Roots Becomes First Art And Culture NGO Listed On Social...
article-image

'Do Not Believe In Such Videos'

Such videos appear to have been created using sophisticated technologies like AI to imitate the voice and facial expressions of the NSE MD and CEO. "Investors are cautioned to not believe in such audio and videos and not follow any such investment or other advice coming from such fake videos or other mediums.

Read Also
NSE To Launch Four New Indices In Capital Markets, F&O Segments From 8 April
article-image

It may be noted that NSE's employees are not authorised to recommend any stock or deal in those stocks," the exchange said in a statement. The NSE said it has also reached out to social media platforms to take down these objectionable videos, wherever possible.

Verify Source Of Communication

As per the exchange's process, any official communication is made only through its official website www.nseindia.com, and the exchange's official social media handles. "Everyone is requested to verify the source of communication and content which is sent out on behalf of NSE and to check the official social media handles," the stock exchange cautioned in its advisory.

"All investors are requested to take note of the same and verify the information coming from NSE or its officials from its website www.nseindia.com as the official information," the stock exchange added

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Launched Pulsar N250 in India, Priced at Rs 1.51 Lakh

Bajaj Launched Pulsar N250 in India, Priced at Rs 1.51 Lakh

Deepfake Scourge Reaches NSE: Exchange Cautions Investors To Not Fall For Videos Of Its MD & CEO

Deepfake Scourge Reaches NSE: Exchange Cautions Investors To Not Fall For Videos Of Its MD & CEO

Trump's Tumbling Fortunes: Former US President Out Of Bloomberg Billionaire Index

Trump's Tumbling Fortunes: Former US President Out Of Bloomberg Billionaire Index

Apple Doubles iPhone Production In India Diversifying Away From China: Report

Apple Doubles iPhone Production In India Diversifying Away From China: Report

After The Dark Hours Emerges A Spirit: Jawa Perak 2024

After The Dark Hours Emerges A Spirit: Jawa Perak 2024