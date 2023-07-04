Deepak Nitrite Founder Chimalal K Mehta Passes Away at 91 | Deepak Nitrite

Industrialist and philanthropist Chimanlal K Mehta, founder and chairman Emeritus passed away at his residence in Vadodara on Monday. The company confirmed the news through an exchange filing.

The 91 year old was a pioneer and visionary with over 50 years of versatile experience in chemical trade and industries. He was born in a humble family in Amreli in Gujarat in 1923 and was a first-generation entrepreneur who used his skills in trading and manufacturing to set up Deepak Nitrite in 1971.

The company in the exchange filing said, "With a heavy heart we share this sad news that our beloved Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Shri Chimantal K. Mehta departed peacefully for his heavenly abode this morning."

"Shri C. K. Mehta envisioned in 1970 - more than 50 years ago, the dream for 'Make in India' - to set up a chemical plant based on indigenous technology at Vadodara, which led to incorporation of Deepak Nitrite Limited. He is credited with leading an able Board and laying the foundation of a strong professionally driven organization on principles of deep-rooted values and commitment to excellence and Responsible Chemistry. Even as the next generation leads the organization, he continued to provide the overall strategic business direction to Deepak Group," the company added.

Mehta had been instrumental in initiating many CSR initiatives and in establishing Deepak Foundation that since its inception has touched 2 million people across India in areas of health, social welfare, education, skill building and livelihood and disability and special needs.