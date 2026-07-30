Deepak Fertilisers Q1 FY27 Consolidated Profit Jumps 101% To ₹490.04 Crore

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation reported a significant 101 percent year-on-year increase. |

Mumbai: Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation on Wednesday announced a 101 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026, which stood at Rs 490.04 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations also rose by 22 percent YoY to Rs 3,256.26 crore for the quarter.

Financial Performance

The company's total consolidated income for Q1 FY27 reached Rs 3,262.21 crore, an increase from Rs 2,682.52 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses for the quarter were Rs 2,610.84 crore, compared to Rs 2,337.31 crore in Q1 FY26.

Quarterly Comparisons

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, consolidated net profit after tax increased by 252 percent from Rs 139.39 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 8 percent QoQ from Rs 3,011.38 crore in the preceding quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at Rs 38.82, a substantial increase from Rs 19.26 in Q1 FY26. Diluted EPS also reported at Rs 38.82 for Q1 FY27.

Operational Highlights

The company achieved its highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 845 crore, up 65 percent YoY and 139 percent QoQ. Operating EBITDA margins improved to 26.0 percent from 19.3 percent in Q1 FY26.

S C Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of DFPCL, said the company delivered its highest ever EBITDA and PAT, validating its foundational strengths. He noted the integrated value chain, alignment with India's growth story, and shift towards differentiated solutions contributed to this performance.

Segment Results

Chemicals segment revenue stood at Rs 1,881.70 crore in Q1 FY27, while Fertilisers revenue was Rs 1,366.94 crore. Segment profit for Chemicals was Rs 805.19 crore and for Fertilisers was Rs 43.85 crore.

Project Update

The Gopalpur TAN Project achieved approximately 96 percent completion, and the Dahej Nitric Acid Project reached about 93 percent completion. Commercial operations for both projects are expected towards the end of Q2 FY27.

Subsidiary Financials

Management stated that the financial results of six subsidiaries, reflecting total revenues of Rs 242.04 crore and net profit after tax of Rs 3.78 crore for the quarter, were not material to the Group.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.