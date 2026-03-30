Deepak Builders Secures ₹474.25 Crore L1 Bid For IOCL Panipat Residential Project

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Limited has emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rupees 474.25 crore residential project at Indian Oil Corporation’s Panipat refinery township. |

Mumbai: Deepak Builders has landed a key infrastructure opportunity tied to India’s energy ecosystem, strengthening its foothold in large-scale industrial township developments.

Deepak Builders has secured L1 status for a Rs 474.25 crore residential infrastructure project near IOCL’s Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex in Haryana. The contract covers the construction of 12 high-rise buildings with G+13 configuration, marking a sizable addition to its project pipeline and reinforcing its position in institutional infrastructure.

The project includes not just residential towers but also parking facilities, a sewerage treatment plant, utility infrastructure, internal roadworks, and related amenities. The use of advanced monolithic construction technology signals a push toward faster and more efficient execution, aligning with modern construction practices outlined in the document.

Upon formal award, the company expects its total order book to scale to approximately Rs 32,000 crore, improving revenue visibility. Management indicated that winning this project reflects its strong technical capabilities, cost competitiveness, and track record in executing complex turnkey infrastructure projects across civil, MEP, and HVAC segments.

The win comes amid rising investments in refinery expansions, industrial townships, and urban infrastructure, driven by government-led capital expenditure and energy sector demand. This trend is expected to sustain demand for residential infrastructure within industrial clusters, creating continued opportunities for EPC players like Deepak Builders.

The development highlights Deepak Builders’ strategy of targeting high-value, technology-driven projects to scale its presence across industrial and residential infrastructure segments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release document and does not include independent verification or external sources.