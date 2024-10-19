 Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO: Construction Company's ₹260 Crore Public Issue To Open For Subscription
Vikrant DUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
article-image

The IPO subscription period for Deepak Builders and Engineers India Limited will begin on Monday, October 21. The goal of the engineering and construction company's first share sale is to raise Rs 260.04 crore.

The IPO for Deepak Builders and Engineers India will be open for bidding until October 23.

IPO size and structure

The book-building issue for Deepak Builders and Engineers is valued at Rs 260.04 crore. The public offering consists of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 21 lakh shares, totalling Rs 42.83 crore, and a fresh issue of 1.07 crore shares, totalling Rs 217.21 crore.

Lot size and price band

The price range for Deepak Builders and Engineers' initial public offering is Rs 192 to Rs 203 per share. A minimum lot size of 73 shares, or a total investment of Rs 14,819, is required for retail investors who wish to apply for the mainboard issue.

Minimum bid for all categories

For small non-institutional investors (sNII), a minimum lot size of 14 lots, comprising of 1,022 shares, which equates to Rs 2,07,466 in investment, is required. For big non-institutional investors (bNIIs), there are 68 lots, comprising of 4,964 shares, which equates to a Rs 10,07,692 investment.

Reservation across categories

50 per cent of the net issue size has been reserved by Deepak Builders and Engineers for the category of Qualified Institutional Buyers. Additionally, the business has set aside 15 per cent of the net issue for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35 per cent of the net issue for retail individual investors.

article-image

Subscription and listing timetables

The IPO subscription period for Deepak Builders and Engineers will run for three days, from October 21 to October 23. On October 24, the Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO share allocation status will be finalised.

Successful bidders will receive shares of Deepak Builders and Engineers in their Demat accounts on the same day that shares are allocated, while unsuccessful bidders will begin receiving refunds on October 25. The NSE and BSE will list Deepak Builders and Engineers' shares. The mainboard issue is expected to go live on October 28.

