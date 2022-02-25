Decentralized Metaverse vEmpire launches The Beginning, a blockchain-based Play-to-Earn game

Decentralized metaverse vEmpire today announced the launch of 'The Beginning,' a blockchain-based two-player play-to-earn trading card game, that enables gamers to strategically battle against each other for enhanced rewards in the DDAO.

Dominic Ryder, CEO & Founder of vEmpire DDAO, said, “ ‘The Beginning’ will enable vEmpire investors to earn even more lucrative returns from the DDAO, which has exposure to some of the most promising Metaverse protocols throughout the entire industry, marking the dawn of an entirely new possibility of playing to earn.”

What it offers

Gamers will have the opportunity to choose which faction they would like to play as and will then be automatically matched up with an opponent playing as the opposing faction.

Each faction has up to 40 faction-specific cards and there are also 12 universal cards that can be used on both sides. When it comes to battle, players must choose twenty-five cards from their deck that will make up their 'Legion'.

In-game, each player is randomly assigned a hand of 15 cards from their Legion, with the remaining cards being put into their 'Battle Deck'. Some cards have special abilities that enable players to dip into their Battle Deck and access cards that they've not been assigned in their initial hand.

To start the game, a virtual coin is flipped. The winner of the coin flip plays the first card. Players then take turns placing their cards until either both players decide to end the round or run out of cards. There are a total of three playable rounds and the objective is to win two out of the three to be crowned winner of the game.

At the end of each round, all cards on the battlefield are discarded and the following rounds are played with the cards that remain in the player’s hand. This means that players will need to strategically keep cards in reserve to be competitive in later rounds. If a player runs out of cards before the game finishes, they will forfeit the proceeding rounds, potentially costing them the game.

Holders of any of the Founding Soldiers NFTs will receive enhanced versions of their cards in-game if a card in their Legion is held in the wallet being used to play the game. While owning the NFT of a respective card will provide in-game boosts, the boost will not be overpowering and strategy will still predominantly dictate the play of the game. In-game boosts simply provided players a competitive edge in battle.

The game has been tested in various simulations, 3.7 million cards have been played over 170,000 games. The testing showed the game to have a good balance of strength and effects, according to a statement.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:08 AM IST