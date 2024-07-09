Debt MF Sees ₹1,07,357 Crore Outflow; Equity Mutual Fund Receives 17% Increase In Inflows: AMFI

The AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds of India) data released on July 9 shows inflows into equity mutual funds increased by 17 per cent to Rs 40,608.19 crore in June, a record high.

According to data, the total assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund sector increased to Rs 61.16 lakh crore in June. During the month, net outflows from debt mutual funds totaled Rs 1,07,357.62 crore.

A record high of Rs 34,697 crore was reached a month ago as the net inflow into equity mutual funds increased by 83.42 percent.

May saw positive inflows into open-ended equity funds for the 40th consecutive month.

Debt MF inflows

The Association of Mutual Funds of India data showed Rs 1,07,357 crore of outflow in the debt mutual fund in June 2024. In the previous month (May 2024), debt funds saw 42,294 crore of inflow.

Out of total inflows of Rs 1,07,357 lakh crore, the liquid fund saw a big chunk of the total outflow amounting to Rs. 80,354 crore in the month of June 2024. The previous month (May 2024), liquid funds saw a whopping Rs 25,873.38 crore of inflows.

The overnight funds in debt category saw a Rs 25,142 crore of outflow in the month of june 2024 compared to the month of may 2024, The overnight funds saw Rs 25,873.38 crore of inflows in the month.

Equity MF inflows

According to the data, equity mutual fund saw a 17 per cent increase in inflows.

AMFI data shows that in February 2024, the sectoral/thematic fund category saw a record inflow of Rs 11,262.71 crore. 162 mutual funds with a combined assets under management (AUM) of Rs 3.37 lakh crore were part of this group as of May 31.

Additionally, inflows into multicap funds saw a monumental increase of 78.02 per cent. Multicap mutual funds saw inflows of Rs 4,708.57 crore in June 2024, compared to May 2024, when Multicap funds saw inflows of Rs 2,644.88 crore.