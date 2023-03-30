 Debra Crew becomes first woman CEO at Johnnie Walker maker Diageo, replaces Indian-American Ivan Menezes
Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
In India, only 1 per cent of women consume alcohol as opposed to 19 per cent men who drink, and the industry itself is male dominated. But globally, women are rising up the ranks to reach executive positions at liquor firms behind leading brands.

Recently, former US Army officer Debra Crew was appointed as the CEO of Diageo, which makes Johnnie Walker whiskey and Guinness stout beer.

Joins another woman leading a major brand

  • The firm which once had a partnership with Vijay Mallya's United Spirits, replaced outgoing Indian-American executive Ivan Menezes with Crew.

  • She also joined the ranks of another Indian-American woman Ann Mukherjee, who is the CEO and Chairman at Absolut vodka and Jameson whiskey maker Pernod Ricard.

  • Mukherjee also became the first woman of colour to reach such a designation, after she took over in 2019.

Women rising up the ranks in India

  • As for India, the country's first and only Master of Wine is a woman named Sonal Holland, while Varna Bhat has founded Blisswater, which launched the Indian vodka brand Rahasya.

  • Other women include those working behind the scenes, including Lalithabai, who has been quality assurance manager at Kingfisher maker United Breweries.

Among others, Argentina's oldest family-owned winery is run by Laura Catena, who also has her own project Luca Winery that also provides better opportunities for small grape producers.

