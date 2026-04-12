Dearness Allowance Hike Yet To Be Announced For Jan–June 2026, DA Remains At 58% As Govt Delays Decision

No Decision Yet on DA Hike | Representation Image

New Delhi: The central government has not yet announced any increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for the January to June 2026 period. At present, DA remains unchanged at 58 percent, creating confusion among central government employees and pensioners.

Usually, the government approves a DA hike around March every year. However, in the Cabinet meeting held on April 8, no proposal regarding a DA revision was discussed or approved.

Reason Behind the Delay

According to a report by Upstox, the delay does not mean the DA hike has been cancelled. It is likely still under internal review and awaiting administrative approvals.

Experts say that DA revisions depend on inflation levels. Since inflation trends need careful analysis, the government may be taking more time before making a final decision.

Concerns Among Employees

The delay has raised concerns among employee unions. Several employee groups have reportedly written to the Finance Ministry, requesting an early announcement of the DA hike.

They believe that the delay is increasing uncertainty among employees and pensioners, who depend on DA adjustments to manage rising living costs.

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Possible Arrears Benefit

Even though the announcement is pending, there is some relief. Once approved, the revised DA will be effective from January 1, 2026.

This means employees and pensioners may receive arrears for the delayed months, covering the period from January to the date of announcement.

Expected Increase May Be Small

So far, there is no official information on how much the DA will be increased or when the decision will be made.

Some estimates suggest that the increase may be small, depending on current inflation trends. The final decision is still awaited, and employees will have to wait a little longer for clarity.