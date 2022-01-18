DCM Shriram Q3 results: Profit after tax up 38% at Rs 350 crore, revenue up

DCM Shriram reported a 38 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter ending December 31, 2021, at Rs 350 crore as against that of Rs 253 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations of the company during the quarter surged by 26.5 per cent to Rs 2,730 crore.

''This quarter was very challenging for our businesses. High and volatile commodity prices along with supply constraints made the operating environment very dynamic for Chloro-vinyl and Fenesta businesses, stated' DCM Shriram Chairman and Senior Managing Director Ajay Shriram and company Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Vikram Shriram in a joint statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

