DCM Shriram Approves ₹87 Crore Renewable Energy Investment, Plans ₹130 Crore Capex For Bharuch Plant Power Expansion

DCM Shriram’s board has approved an equity investment of up to Rs 87 crores for renewable power projects linked to its Bharuch plant. |

Mumbai: DCM Shriram is stepping up its clean energy push. The company’s board signed off on a new renewable power investment designed to strengthen green electricity supply for its Bharuch manufacturing facility over the next year.

Expands Renewable Capacity

DCM Shriram plans to invest up to Rs 87 crores in equity across one or more special purpose vehicles that will develop renewable energy projects dedicated to the Bharuch plant.

The move is expected to secure around 48 MW of additional renewable power capacity. Of this, about 30 MW will be available round the clock, assuming a 75 percent capacity utilization factor. Once operational, the new supply will significantly expand the plant’s access to green energy.

Infra Spending Approved

Alongside the equity investment, the board approved capital expenditure of up to Rs 130 crores to build supporting infrastructure for the renewable power integration.

This includes systems and facilities required to connect and utilize the additional energy supply. The spending will help the company reliably incorporate the upcoming renewable generation into its operations at Bharuch, ensuring stable energy availability for manufacturing processes.

Driving Clean Energy Shift

According to the company’s regulatory disclosure, the investment is aimed at strengthening long-term renewable power availability for its Bharuch operations.

Read Also Clean Max Scores ₹1,200 Crore 200 MW Solar Park Approval In Andhra Pradesh

By developing dedicated renewable energy projects through special purpose vehicles, the company intends to secure a stable green power pipeline while reducing dependence on conventional electricity sources. The strategy aligns with broader industry efforts to increase renewable energy adoption in large industrial facilities.

Capacity Nearly Doubles

The expansion will significantly increase renewable power availability at the Bharuch site.

Currently, the plant has a peak renewable energy provision of 50.4 MW. With the planned project, this figure is expected to rise to about 98.4 MW once the new capacity becomes operational.

DCM Shriram indicated that the renewable energy project is targeted for completion around June 2027, marking a major step in scaling its clean power footprint at the Bharuch facility.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should evaluate information independently before making financial decisions.