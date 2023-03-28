 DCB allots Tier II bonds worth ₹300 crore, with coupon rate 9.35%
The base issue size for the bonds is Rs 250 crore with a green shoe option to scale it up by Rs 50 crore.

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
According to an exchange filing, Development Credit Bank (DCB) has allotted unsecured, subordinated, non-convertible, fully paid-up, taxable, redeemable, Basel III compliant Tier II bonds worth Rs 300 crore.

The base issue size for the bonds is Rs 250 crore with a green shoe option to scale it up by Rs 50 crore.

The debt instruments worth Rs 1 crore each, will provide an annual interest payout with a coupon rate of 9.35 per cent.

