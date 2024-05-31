DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta Appointed New Board Chairman Of Mandai Park Holdings

Piyush Gupta, CEO and Director of the DBS Group, becomes the new Board Chairman of Mandai Park Holdings from June 1, 2024. Photo courtesy: Mandai Park Holdings |

Mandai Park Holdings Pte. Ltd, parent company of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, a unique wildlife and nature destination in Singapore, has announced today the appointment of Piyush Gupta as its new Board Chairman effective June 1, 2024. Gupta is the Chief Executive Officer and Director of the DBS Group.

In a media release issued today, Mandai Park Holdings listed the names of its Board of Directors (as at June 1, 2024).

From tomorrow, Chong Siak Ching, who has been a Director of Mandai Park Holdings since August 2017 and served as Acting Board Chairman since November 16, 2023, will become the Board’s Deputy Chairman.

S Dhanabalan remains Emeritus Chairman of Mandai Park Holdings, an appointment he has held since November 16, 2023.

Mandai Park Holdings is the holding company of the Mandai Wildlife Group, which operates Singapore’s wildlife parks — Bird Paradise, Night Safari, River Wonders, and Singapore Zoo.

The Mandai Wildlife Group also oversees the rejuvenation of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve. When completed, this destination will be home to five wildlife parks, nature-themed indoor experiences, accommodation options, destination dining choices, and green public spaces.

According to the media release, the newly appointed Board Chairman and Board members bring a wealth of experience to the Mandai Wildlife Group, while growing its sustainability, education, and conservation contributions in Singapore and across the Southeast Asia region.

Piyush Gupta said, “I believe that along with climate change, nature and biodiversity loss are among the most pressing challenges for the planet. The Mandai Wildlife Group seeks to help find solutions to these problems, while also burnishing Singapore’s reputation as a ‘city in nature’ and creating edutainment and recreational opportunities for residents and tourists alike.

“Being deeply committed to these causes, I am delighted to accept this appointment and to journey with the Group in amplifying its influence as a bastion of good for nature.”

Gupta has served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the DBS Group since 2009. He also holds key leadership roles, serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Singapore Management University; Vice-Chairman of the Institute of International Finance in Washington; and Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee for the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

He contributes to Singapore’s Advisory Council on the Ethical Use of AI and Data, and serves on the boards of both Singapore’s National Research Foundation and the Council for Board Diversity. Gupta is also a term trustee of the Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA).

