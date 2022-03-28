DBS Bank India, EaseMyTrip partner to launch environment-friendly green debit card; check details here

DBS Bank India has announced it has partnered with EaseMyTrip to launch an environment-friendly international debit card made using 99 percent recycled polyvinyl chloride (PVC) material. The digibank EaseMyTrip Green Debit Card provides exclusive travel-related offers to customers and rewards them for adopting eco-friendly practices while encouraging them to reduce their carbon footprint, it said.

Recycled PVC material is quickly gaining popularity worldwide due to the lower carbon emissions generated from its production processes.

What does it offer?

The digibank EaseMyTrip Green Debit Card offers exclusive best-in-class deals on bookings made through the EaseMyTrip website and mobile app, offering a 10 percent discount up to Rs 2,000 on flight ticket bookings and up to 17 percent discount on stays at select eco-friendly hotels and resorts, the press statement said.

This international debit card provides customers with special recognition and discounts globally across retail, dining, travel and entertainment establishments. Among the travel benefits, card members have one airport lounge access per quarter across India.

This card allows withdrawal up to Rs 1,50,000 per day from any bank's ATM in India and overseas and allows purchases worth up to Rs 1,50,000 in India and up to Rs 1,00,000 across merchant outlets globally. Existing digibank customers can apply for this co-branded debit card through the digibank app, while new customers can download the app in just a few clicks and apply for the same during their digibank account opening journey.

Kartik Jain, Head - Product, Platform & Partnerships, Consumer Banking Group, DBS Bank India, said, "We are excited about this offering as it aligns with DBS' commitment to supporting sustainable business practices that positively impact the community and the environment."

Speaking about the partnership, Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, "Through this collaboration with digibank by DBS, we look forward to creating a positive impact on our industry and the environment and will look at further integrating sustainability-focused methods across our offerings."

Through this collaboration, EaseMyTrip aims to promote sustainability and incentivise sustainable tourism. This is further encouraged by the numerous rewards offered through the digibank EaseMyTrip Green Debit Card for people opting for eco-friendly and sustainable booking options through the EaseMyTrip website and mobile app.

Customers will also be able to proactively check their carbon footprint and contribute towards a greener planet through the carbon calculator, the statement added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 03:32 PM IST