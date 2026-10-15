D.B. Corp Posts ₹69 Crore Q2 Profit, Revenue Falls 3.3% As Advertising Slows

D.B. Corp |

Mumbai: D.B. Corp Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹69 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as lower advertising and circulation revenue weighed on its second-quarter performance.

Total revenue declined 3.3 per cent to ₹614 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹635 crore a year earlier. The publisher attributed the year-on-year variation in performance to a shift in the festive calendar.

Advertising and Circulation Revenue Weaken

Advertising revenue fell to ₹411 crore from ₹439 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting softer quarterly earnings from the company's largest disclosed revenue stream.

Circulation revenue dropped 4.1 per cent to ₹116 crore, compared with ₹121 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Together, these declines put pressure on quarterly revenue, even as the company's digital news platforms continued to attract a substantially larger audience than in early 2020.

Higher Expenses Pressure EBITDA

Total expenses increased 4.9 per cent to ₹521.41 crore from ₹497.83 crore in the year-earlier period.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, declined 21.5 per cent to ₹124 crore, against ₹158 crore in Q2 FY26.

The combination of lower revenue and higher expenses marked a weaker operating performance for the September quarter.

Digital News Audience Expands

D.B. Corp's Dainik Bhaskar and Divya Bhaskar news apps recorded combined monthly active users of nearly 18 million as of August 2026.

The audience was approximately nine times the two million users recorded in January 2020, highlighting the expansion of its digital readership.

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Half-Year Revenue Rises, Radio Softens

For H1 FY27, consolidated revenue increased 1.9 per cent to ₹1,246 crore from ₹1,222 crore. Net profit declined 2.9 per cent to ₹169 crore from ₹174 crore.

Half-year revenue growth contrasted with the quarterly decline.

The radio business reported quarterly revenue of ₹39 crore, compared with ₹43 crore a year earlier. Radio EBITDA fell to ₹11 crore from ₹13 crore, adding to the softer quarterly operating picture across the group's disclosed businesses.