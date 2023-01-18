Davos 2023: Smriti Irani says India is open for business round the clock

e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDavos 2023: Smriti Irani says India is open for business round the clock

A majority of women has been covered under Ayushman Bharat, although it wasn't initiated as a gender focused program.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
India has attracted more than $500 billion in foreign investments in the past eight years, and is trying to position itself as a viable alternative for China as a manufacturing powerhouse. The 53rd edition of the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos comes at a time when India has been described as a bright spot amid the global economic gloom. Speaking at the global event, Union Minister Smriti Irani claimed that India is open for business round the clock.

Reiterating a commitment to work in partnership with every stakeholder, she highlighted the world's largest healthcare system in India, under the Ayushman Bharat initiative that supports 100 million families. A majority of women has been covered under the scheme, although it wasn't initiated as a gender focused program.

The women and child development minister also mentioned the government's plan to ensure a hospital for every district in the country, and skill councils led by an industry captain to enhance skill development.

Speaking on cross-border collaboration, Irani added that India worked with global partners for its own indigenous Covid vaccine, but was driven by compassion and not profits.

