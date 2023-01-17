Davos 2023: New businesses can be set up in a day in India, claims DPIIT secy

e-Paper Get App
Steps to boost ease of doing business in India, include consolidation of labour laws into four codes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Photo credit: Pixabay
Systems in place to register businesses at zero cost have allowed small and medium sized businesses in India to set up shop, especially after the pandemic. Highlighting the ease of doing business, the secretary of India's Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has claimed that a business can be established in India in just one day.

Speaking at Davos during the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting for 2023 he talked about steps to boost ease of doing business in India, including consolidation of labour laws into four codes.

Many states have already started drafting rules about the codes, even as the central government is seeking consent of all states.

