Datamatics To Provide 24/7 Multilingual Support For Prometric's Remote Examination Operations

Datamatics |

Mumbai: Datamatics Global Services Ltd announced on 29 September 2026 that it has been selected by Prometric, a global leader in credentialing and skills development, to support its remote examination operations worldwide.

Support Operations

Datamatics will provide 24/7/365 multilingual support in English, Spanish, and French. This support will be delivered through its centres in India, the Philippines, and Peru.

Scope of Services

The global delivery model will cover key stages of the remote examination process. These include candidate technical readiness, remote exam proctoring, candidate support, security monitoring, quality checks, workforce planning, and performance reporting and governance.

Operational Goals

The engagement aims to help Prometric reduce candidate wait times and service disruptions. It also seeks to maintain examination security, service quality, and candidate satisfaction scores above 90%.

Leadership Commentary

Joel Beauchamp, Director – Remote Testing Operations, Prometric, said that Datamatics' multilingual, 24/7 delivery model provides the operational scale, flexibility, and resilience needed for a consistent experience. Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Datamatics, stated that the engagement demonstrates the company’s ability to manage complex, high-volume operations across geographies and languages while maintaining service levels.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.