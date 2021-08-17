Data-driven healthcare discovery platform DCode Care raises Seed round; co-led by Inflection Point Ventures, PointOne Capital

DCode Care has raised a Seed round co-led by Inflection Point Ventures, one of India’s largest angel investment platforms and PointOne Capital. The infusion of capital comes six months after the firm raised Pre-Seed financing from 100X.VC, early-stage venture firm and a clutch of angel investors.

DCode Care helps critical illness patients discover the right treatment and healthcare providers basis their condition and budget. Currently servicing Cancer patients, the start-up leverages proprietary technology to bring transparency in medical treatments.

The funds raised will be utilized for marketing and business development, expansion to cities beyond Bangalore, and product development to deliver a personalized tech-driven experience for patients, it said in a press release.

Ankur Mittal, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures says, “DCode Care is currently designing a complete eco-system around cancer care, right from diagnosis to finding the right hospital to financing the treatment. We support them as they look to expand their reach across other critical illnesses. Half the battle is won when you have found the right doctor and the right treatment at the right budget for serious diseases. We believe that DCode Care’s platform has been thoughtfully designed to empower patients with the right information and guidance. The business model has a positive social cause with strong business metrics underneath”

DCode Care currently provides comprehensive solutions for Cancer treatment and is operational in Bangalore. The startup empowers patients with a Proprietary Hospital Rating System that analyses the availability of over 200 clinical resources required to treat cancer as per international guidelines. These ratings help patients identify which hospitals are best equipped to treat their type and stage of cancer. It also provides a Doctor Recommendation Engine that allows patients to identify the right oncologist basis their clinical and financial condition. DCode Care’s patient engagement app ‘Canswer’ guides each patient on the various aspects of their treatment as they progress with the prescribed treatment. The startup has buit an ecosystem of clinical partners including cancer diagnostic labs, day-care chemotherapy clinics, and hospitals.

Raghavendra Prasad, Venture Partner at PointOne Capital says “Having my own family member suffer from cancer, I understand the importance of getting the right counselling on options for treatment, hospitals and care for patients. DCode Care is using the right blend of technology and expert guidance to provide cancer patients and their caregivers the right options and guide them towards the best possible outcomes.”

Preeti Veenam, Founder, DCode Care says, “We are pleased to partner with IPV in our vision to create an impact in the space of critical illness management. IPV has opened its wide network of portfolio companies and investor mentors for us. We look forward to leveraging the knowledge pool within the IPV system to grow.”

"We firmly believe that the DCode Care has built a good platform which meets a huge societal need and also lends itself to a scalable business model." Ninad Karpe, Partner, 100X.VC

DCode Care envisions to be a comprehensive platform for critical illness patients including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological illnesses.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 10:50 AM IST