 Dalmia Bharat Appoints Anuj Gulati As Independent Director
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDalmia Bharat Appoints Anuj Gulati As Independent Director

Dalmia Bharat Appoints Anuj Gulati As Independent Director

Gulati will hold the post for the period of five years with effect from October 14, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Dalmia Bharat Appoints Anuj Gulati As Independent Director |

Dalmia Bharat board of directors on Saturday approved the appointment of Anuj Gulati as Independent Director, the company announced through an exchange filing. The appointment was done on the basis of the recommendation from the Nomination and remuneration Committee.

Gulati will hold the post for the period of five years with effect from October 14, 2023.

The company in the regulatory filing also noted the retirement of Pradip Kumar Khitan, Virendra Singh Jain and Sudha Pillai as independent directors.

Anuj Gulati

Anuj Gulati is a Chemical Engineer from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Bangalore. He is presently acting as the CEO of Care Health Insurance Ltd (formerly known as Religare Health Insurance Company Limited). He is also a member of the General Insurance Council (GIC) and has around 25 years of industry experience.

Prior to joining Care Health, he served as Director – Service and Business Development, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and was responsible for a gamut of operations namely Product Development, Pricing, Underwriting, Claims, Operations, Technology, Administration, Marketing & Corporate Communications. Apart from heading these functions, he had also complete business responsibility for the online and rural businesses.

Read Also
Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Dalmia Bharat Net Profit Rises To ₹124 Cr, Dmart Net Profit Drops At...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC lists Plea Of Sterlite Copper Unit Of Tamil Nadu For Hearing On November 29

SC lists Plea Of Sterlite Copper Unit Of Tamil Nadu For Hearing On November 29

IDBI Bank Has Deferred Tax Assets Of ₹11,520 Cr, 120 Properties In 7 Cities

IDBI Bank Has Deferred Tax Assets Of ₹11,520 Cr, 120 Properties In 7 Cities

Ahead Of Share Market: Top Events To Impact Trading Next Week

Ahead Of Share Market: Top Events To Impact Trading Next Week

New Investments Worth ₹2,755 Cr Pledged With Indian Biogas Association

New Investments Worth ₹2,755 Cr Pledged With Indian Biogas Association

Production Halt In Parsa East & Kanta Basan Block In Chhattisgarh Results In Scarce Coal Supply In...

Production Halt In Parsa East & Kanta Basan Block In Chhattisgarh Results In Scarce Coal Supply In...