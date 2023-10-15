Dalmia Bharat Appoints Anuj Gulati As Independent Director |

Dalmia Bharat board of directors on Saturday approved the appointment of Anuj Gulati as Independent Director, the company announced through an exchange filing. The appointment was done on the basis of the recommendation from the Nomination and remuneration Committee.

Gulati will hold the post for the period of five years with effect from October 14, 2023.

The company in the regulatory filing also noted the retirement of Pradip Kumar Khitan, Virendra Singh Jain and Sudha Pillai as independent directors.

Anuj Gulati

Anuj Gulati is a Chemical Engineer from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Bangalore. He is presently acting as the CEO of Care Health Insurance Ltd (formerly known as Religare Health Insurance Company Limited). He is also a member of the General Insurance Council (GIC) and has around 25 years of industry experience.

Prior to joining Care Health, he served as Director – Service and Business Development, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and was responsible for a gamut of operations namely Product Development, Pricing, Underwriting, Claims, Operations, Technology, Administration, Marketing & Corporate Communications. Apart from heading these functions, he had also complete business responsibility for the online and rural businesses.

