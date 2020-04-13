Daily production capacity of hydroxychloroquine is enough for current demand: Sudarshan Jain

Edited Excerpts:

With India exporting hydroxychloroquine, at what speed production of the drug will have to take place?

The daily production capacity is sufficient to meet the current demand for the drug. The companies that manufacture hydroxychloroquine are ramping up their production capacity further.

What are the challenges in scaling up production for this medication? How many companies are producing it now?

Zydus Cadila and IPCA are the major manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine in the country. The companies are geared up to meet both domestic and export demand. They are ramping up the production capacities to meet the increased demand in case the need arises.

Has there been an impact on the production of other drugs?

Companies have been maintaining adequate stock of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and the situation is being closely monitored by all companies. The Government is seized with the issue and we are working collaboratively to ensure that the production and supply of medicines are not impacted.

Which other sectors must be considered essential for pharmaceuticals to function smoothly?

Every sector from manufacturing to supply chain and distribution at the pharmacists’ level is essential for the Indian pharma industry to function efficiently.

What are the precautionary measures taken by IPA for the safety of the employee?

Employee safety is vital for keeping the essential manufacturing operations running during this pandemic. We have documented the Best Practices for Employee Safety in Pharma manufacturing during COVID 19.