Dabur to report low to mid single-digit revenue growth in Oct-Dec

Dabur on Friday, through an exchange filing, released a summary of its earnings in the third quarter. The company claimed that due to low demand trends and pressure on the rural market, challenging macroeconomic environment, Dabur India's revenue growth is expected to be between low and mid-single digits.

The healthcare portfolio of Dabur returned to a positive growth trajectory, while the food and beverage business continued to trend at robust levels.

The three-year CAGRs in this quarter will be in the high single digits for healthcare and HPC and in double digits for the food and beverage business.

Modern trade, E-commerce channels, and international business reported double digit growth. However, currency headwinds in Egypt and Turkey could impact the reported growth.

As the inflation started to cool down during the quarter the gross margins are expected to be better sequentially.

The detailed earnings report is expected to be released on February 2, 2023, post the approval of the Board of Directors of the company.

"The improving macroeconomic environment, positive steps being taken by the government, and the expected stimulus of the upcoming Union Budget should help speed up the recovery of the industry," the company added in the exchange filing.

On Friday at 1:49 pm IST, the shares of Dabur India Limited were at Rs 554.10, down by 3.26 per cent.