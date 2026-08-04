Dabur Shares Fall 2.8% After FSSAI Bans ‘100%’ Claims On Honey, Oils And Other Products

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Shares of FMCG major Dabur India came under pressure on Tuesday after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) ordered the company to discontinue the sale of several food products carrying claims such as “100% Natural” and “100% Pure”. The stock declined 2.8% to ₹412 in early trade following the regulatory action.

The food safety regulator has directed Dabur to immediately stop using certain promotional claims on products including honey, cow ghee, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, coconut water and coconut milk.

According to FSSAI, terms such as “100% Natural”, “100% Purity Guaranteed”, “100% Organic” and “100% Tender Coconut Water” are unclear, difficult to verify and may mislead consumers.

FSSAI also raised concerns over the use of the Jaivik Bharat logo on Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey. The regulator stated that these products displayed the logo without valid organic endorsement from the authority.

The food regulator further objected to the marketing of Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk with a “100% Purity” claim. FSSAI said such a claim is not permitted for compound food products under the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.

The regulator said it had earlier issued a notice to Dabur asking the company to withdraw the disputed claims. However, it noted that no satisfactory corrective measures were taken, prompting the latest directive. Dabur has now been asked to submit an Action Taken Report within 15 days.

The action against Dabur is part of FSSAI’s wider effort to tighten regulations around food labelling and advertising practices. The authority has been scrutinising claims made by companies to ensure consumers are not misled by promotional language.

Recently, PepsiCo India also changed the packaging of its Sting beverage after FSSAI stopped recognising “energy drinks” as a separate food category.

The company removed the term “energy” from new cans and bottles and began modifying its marketing material to comply with the updated guidelines.

The latest regulatory move highlights the increasing focus on transparent food labelling and stricter enforcement of advertising standards in India’s fast-growing packaged food market.