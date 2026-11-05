Dabur Global CEO Mohit Malhotra Resigns After 30 Years, Stock Slips 2.5%

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Dabur India announced on Wednesday that Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohit Malhotra has resigned after more than three decades with the consumer goods company to pursue an overseas leadership opportunity.

His resignation takes effect on Nov 13, while his new assignment begins on Nov 16, 2026. The company has not announced an interim replacement.

In a letter to Dabur Chairman Mohit Burman, Malhotra said he had accepted an international leadership position and considered it the right time for a new professional challenge. The company has not disclosed his next employer.

Herjit Bhalla Joins Board

Dabur has appointed India CEO Herjit Bhalla as an additional director and whole-time director.

Malhotra was reappointed CEO in August 2023 for a five-year term ending Jan 30, 2029. He subsequently became Global CEO in February 2026, with Bhalla taking charge of domestic operations.

Existing whole-time director P D Narang will continue overseeing the group's businesses, including international operations, which contribute approximately 30% of revenue.

The leadership changes come as Indian consumer goods companies face uneven demand and increasing raw material costs.

Several major companies have also undertaken executive reshuffles while seeking to improve profitability.

Separately, Dabur reported a nearly 12% increase in consolidated quarterly profit to Rs506 crore for the second quarter ended Sept 30.

The result exceeded analysts' expectations of Rs498 crore, according to data compiled by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

Total revenue increased 12% to Rs3,563 crore, supported by steady demand for personal care products and packaged foods.

Dabur's core consumer care business, which includes Odomos mosquito repellent and Odonil air freshener, recorded 11% year-on-year growth.

However, higher input costs continued to pressure margins.

Industry peers Hindustan Unilever and Nestlé India also reported growth in quarterly sales volumes.

Despite the latest recovery, Dabur's stock has lost approximately 25% of its value over the past year.