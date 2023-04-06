Dabur expected to report mid-single digit revenue growth in Q4 | Dabur

Dabur in its quarterly update said that the demand trajectory across both urban and rural markets in India has slightly improved though it falls short of full recovery, the company announced through an exchange filing. It also added that its urban markets have moved in the positive direction, whereas the rural markets remain unchanged.

Dabur's India business is expected to report mid-single digit revenue growth. The F&B business continues to trend at robust levels and will report strong double-digit growth. The healthcare portfolio is expected to be in a positive growth trajectory, While HPC will report single digit revenue growth on account to slow down in the personal care categories. The brands record gain in market shares in most of the segments.

Dabur International

Dabur's International business is expected to report high single-digit growth in constant currency. But due to currency headwinds in Egypt and Turkey the growth in rupee will be impacted. The company also said that it is restructuring its distribution network in key markets and increasing investments in the brands that will benefit them in the long term.

Badshah Masala is in the process of being integrated and is tracking as per expectations.

India across margins will be expected to show an improvement, but consolidated gross margin will be impacted due to currency headwinds in International business.