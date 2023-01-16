Dabur NewU launches six stores across India, crosses 100-store mark | Image: Dabur NewU (Representative)

Dabur NewU, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dabur Ltd, today announced launch of six stores across the country to expand its retail footprint, the company said in an exchange filing.

With the latest launch, Dabur NewU now has over 100 stores across India, it said.

In addition to Uttar Pradesh, the new outlets have opened in West Bengal, Kerala, Haryana, and Bengaluru. Two of the new stores—six in total—are in Uttar Pradesh.

Dabur NewU is a one-stop beauty store that provides a full selection of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrances, and personal care items from prestigious brands.

H and B Stores Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dabur India Ltd., runs NewU.