D2C meat and seafood brand Pescafresh partners with grocery delivery app, Zepto

D2C Meat and Seafood brand, Pescafresh has recently announced its partnership with 10-minute grocery delivery app, Zepto to provide its consumers with an easier and faster way of ordering their products.

People will now be able to get Pescafresh products delivered at their doorstep in no time. Zepto has partnered with Pescafresh to build the fresh Seafood and Meats category, it said in a statement.

Pescafresh products will be available through the Zepto app all across Mumbai. Pune is also next in line for the brands’ collaboration.

"It is quite exciting to partner with Zepto across their fulfillment centers. Their focus on quick commerce operations along with our deep insights on this category could bring several consumers on the organised platform. Our common values of excellence and superior consumer experience will result in delighting customers across. We are pleased to see their commitment to develop this important Seafood and Meats category on their app,” said Pescafresh, Founder, Sangram Sawant.

“We are excited to be joining forces with Pescafresh, and look forward to building this category with Pescafresh, a one stop shop not only for seafood but also for chicken, mutton and eggs. As a company, Zepto always strives to serve the best products and experience to its customers. Through this partnership, we aim to bring fresh Seafood, No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) Chicken and other meats that are unparalleled in taste and quality with the convenience of instant delivery,” said Srinibas Swain, Senior VP - Business Head - Fresh category, Zepto on their partnership with Pescafresh.

The products available on the Zepto app are - Tender Red Mutton Curry Cut, Tender Red Mutton kheema, Indian Basa Fillet, Surmai /Seer Fish Steaks, Mackerel/ Bangda Headless, Pomfret, Chicken Curry-Cut and Chicken Breast Boneless.

Recently, Pescafresh raised funds, which will be invested in geographical expansions and technological intervention. Part of the funds will also be deployed for strategic acquisition and expansion of the brand's reach. Pescafresh, which is currently present in Mumbai, will soon launch its operations in Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Founded in 2004 by Sangram Sawant, Pescafresh functions on the farm-to-fork business model. The brand owns the entire back-end supply chain, including stringent cold chain control, procurement, processing and storage, so that the products’ quality and freshness is maintained right from the initial stages to the time it reaches the customers. Pescafresh is introducing additional 100 products across the raw and RTE -RTC product line.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:43 AM IST