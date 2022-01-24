D2C fashion platform Cloud Tailor raises pre-Series A round from 35North Ventures, Mergerdomo

Cloud Tailor, a D2C platform that enables personalized women’s fashion, today announced that 35North Ventures along with Mergerdomo has led the Pre Series A fund raise, pegged at $1.0 million to build the brand as the topmost option for convenient fashion for women globally.

Two of Cloud Tailor's existing HNI customers (Neema Rani from US and Nirupa Reddy from Hyderabad) also participated in the current funding round.

The raised funds will be allocated towards expansion of personalized fashion fulfillment centres across 8 cities in India (Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Patna and Mumbai) and growth of its technology team and the marketplace business models for Cloud Tailor.

Founded in December 2020, Cloud Tailor is the brainchild of Hyderabad-based wife and Husband duo of Susmitha and Rudra (BITS, Pilani & IIM Kolkata alumni) who, during the pandemic induced-lockdown faced tailoring-related woes. They used their engineering background to turn this woe into an opportunity. The idea was to iron out the challenges and bring in convenience, efficiency and ease to the current need in the existing ladies customized offline tailoring model that was further accelerated during lockdown.

This led to the curation of the world's first homegrown online app based tailoring solution called ‘Cloud Tailor’ based on a ‘low operational cost – high-quality personalized fashion’ business model.

The operations commenced with a full-time fashion fulfilment centre in Hyderabad with an initial bootstrapped self investment of around Rs. 60 lakhs along with Mahesh Patel, a long time friend of Rudra.

Susmitha, Rudra and Mahesh quit their existing jobs, moved in full time as founders and began serving female clients pan-India and overseas with a strong Indian diaspora, ensuring that the demand for the cloud boutique takes off immediately.

In a span of one year the company added more strength by bringing on board industry veterans who contributed to the brand strategy and growth immensely and paved the path for pan-India expansion and stronger penetration, both online and offline.

Cloud Tailor will be operationalised across 20 cities in the coming two quarters. They will grow their customer base to more than 15 countries across the world, for their D2C personalized fashion orders.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 03:13 PM IST