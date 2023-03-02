Cyient Limited's Executive Director Ajay Aggarwal retires | Image: Twitter (Representative)

Cyient Limited in terms of the resolution passed by the shareholders of the company at their 30th Annual General Meeting held on 17 June 2021, Ajay Aggarwal retired as Executive Director of the company as per an exchange filing.

The retirement is effective at the close of business hours on March 2, 2023, upon attaining the age of 60 years.

He will continue as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Read Also Finance ministry congratulates Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead World Bank