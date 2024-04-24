Cyient DLM Shares Jump Over 12% After Report From Motilal Oswal; Markets Open In Green

Markets | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in Green on Wednesday with Sensex at 73,926.79, up by 188.34 points, and Nifty at 22,417.00, up by 49.00 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 48,090.25 also up by 119.80 points.

From the Sensex pack, in SmallCap, Cyient DLM, Gepil and Elecon were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, KSL, Nelco and MCX were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.91 against the dollar, gaining 0.09 per cent.

Markets on Tuesday

The stock markets ended Tuesday on a positive note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the Green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,714.00, marking a gain of 65.38 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended at 22,361.65, up by 25.25 points.

Moreover, Nifty Bank gained 22.95 points to settle at 47,947.85.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and Nestle were among the major gainers whereas Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Reliance were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Grasim, HCL and Maruti were the top gainers. Once again Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and Mahindra and Mahindra were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) decreased by USD 0.02 to USD 83.34 a barrel at 0643 IST. Brent crude prices also decreased by USD 0.03 to USD 87.26 a barrel at 0643 IST.

On Tuesday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective rise in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a rise.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,070.55 gaining 59.95 points or 1.20 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,503.69 gaining 263.71 points or 0.69 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a rise of 169.30 points or 1.11 per cent to reach 15,451.30.

The Asian indices started in Green, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 2.10 per cent to reach 38,339.43, at the opening of the day's trade, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 1.33 per cent to climb to 17,053.16 points. South Korea’s KOSPI also observed a rise, as it increased by 1.89 per cent to reach 2,672.49.