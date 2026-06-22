CSM Technologies IPO Opens June 24, ₹146-Crore Public Issue Price Band Fixed At ₹107–₹113

(L-R) Mr. Priyadarshi Pany, MD & CEO and Ms. Lagna Panda, Director & CHRO of CSM Technologies Limited at their IPO Price Band announcement, Mumbai |

Mumbai: CSM Technologies Limited will open its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on June 24, with the company aiming to raise funds for business expansion, debt repayment and strategic growth initiatives.

The IPO will close on June 29, while anchor investor bidding is scheduled for June 23.

Price Band and Lot Size

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 107-Rs 113 per equity share, with each share having a face value of Rs 10.

Investors can apply for a minimum of 132 equity shares and in multiples of 132 shares thereafter.

Before the IPO, the company has 3.87 crore outstanding equity shares.

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of up to 1.29 crore equity shares.

Fund Utilisation Plan

The company plans to use the money raised from the IPO for several important purposes.

A part of the funds will be used to meet working capital requirements and repay or prepay certain existing borrowings.

The company will also use the proceeds for acquisitions, strategic expansion and general corporate purposes.

Keynote Financial Services Limited is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while KFin Technologies Limited is acting as the registrar.

Strong Presence in GovTech

Founded in 1998, CSM Technologies is known for providing technology and digital transformation solutions, especially in the government technology, or GovTech, segment.

The company offers solutions across sectors such as mining, agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism and public services.

Its digital platforms help improve operational efficiency, automate processes and support data-driven decision-making.

The company has completed projects in 20 cities across India and in 14 countries globally.

Financial Performance

CSM reported revenue from operations of Rs 165.5 crore during the nine months ended December 2025, with net profit at Rs 14.7 crore.

For FY25, revenue stood at Rs 199.24 crore, slightly higher than Rs 196.71 crore in FY24.

Net profit rose to Rs 14.08 crore in FY25 from Rs 12.54 crore a year earlier, reflecting steady business growth.