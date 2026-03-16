CMPDI IPO To Open March 20 At ₹163–₹172 Price Band, Coal India To Sell 10.71 Crore Shares In Offer

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDI) will launch its IPO on March 20, 2026 with a price band of ₹163–₹172 per share. |

Mumbai: Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDI) will open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) for public subscription on March 20, 2026. The issue will close on March 24, 2026.

The company has fixed the price band between ₹163 and ₹172 per equity share. Each share has a face value of ₹2.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 80 shares and in multiples of 80 shares after that. The anchor investor bidding will take place one day earlier on March 18, 2026.

Offer Structure

The IPO is an offer for sale of up to 107.1 million equity shares by promoter Coal India Limited. The shares will be listed on the main boards of the BSE and NSE, with NSE acting as the designated stock exchange.

Under the allocation structure, up to 50% of the issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). At least 15% will be allocated to non-institutional investors and at least 35% will be reserved for retail investors.

The company has also reserved up to 5.35 million shares for employees, who will receive a discount of ₹8 per share. Another 10.71 million shares are reserved for existing shareholders.

About The Company

CMPDI was incorporated in 1975 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India Limited. The company provides consultancy and technical services across the coal and mining sector.

Its services include mineral exploration, mine planning, environmental management, infrastructure engineering, and specialised technology solutions. The company supports mining operations from the exploration stage to mine closure.

CMPDI is one of India’s largest coal and mineral consultancy companies with a market share of about 61% in FY2025. It is also the preferred consultant for Coal India Limited.

Strong Infrastructure And Experience

The company has seven regional institutes across major coal-producing states such as Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal.

It also operates eight laboratories that monitor environmental parameters such as air, soil and water quality. CMPDI has one of the largest fleets of exploratory drilling machines in India.

The company was granted Mini Ratna Category II status in 2009 and later upgraded to Mini Ratna Category I in 2019.

Financial Performance

CMPDI has reported strong financial growth in recent years.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2025, the company recorded revenue of ₹1,489.6 crore and a net profit of ₹425.3 crore.

For FY25, revenue stood at ₹2,102.7 crore compared with ₹1,386 crore in FY23. Net profit rose to ₹666.9 crore in FY25 from ₹296.6 crore in FY23.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers for the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.