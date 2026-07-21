CSM Technologies' Annual Profit Rises To ₹24.01 Crore, Recommends ₹0.50 Dividend

Mumbai: CSM Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of ₹24.01 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. This marks an increase from the ₹14.10 crore profit reported in the previous financial year, 31 March 2025.

Annual Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for FY26 reached ₹225.96 crore. This is up from ₹199.24 crore recorded in FY25.

Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended 31 March 2026, CSM Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of ₹9.22 crore. This compares to a net profit of ₹5.23 crore for the same quarter last year, 31 March 2025.

Dividend Recommendation

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share for FY26. This dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will be paid within 30 days of declaration.

Auditor Reappointment

M/s PBM & Associates, Chartered Accountants, have been re-appointed as the Internal Auditors for the financial year 2026-2027. The firm, established in 2002, is based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.