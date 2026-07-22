CSB Bank Q1 Profit Rises 27% To ₹150 Crore On Strong Loan Growth

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Private sector lender CSB Bank reported strong financial performance for the April-June quarter of FY27, with standalone net profit rising 26.5% year-on-year to Rs 150 crore.

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 119 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The growth in profitability was supported by higher net interest income, expansion in business operations and a decline in provisions during the quarter.

Net interest income (NII) increased 26.2% year-on-year to Rs 479 crore from Rs 379 crore in Q1 FY26. Interest income also rose 23.7% to Rs 1,287 crore compared with Rs 1,041 crore in the same period a year earlier.

CSB Bank’s operating profit stood at Rs 251 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 13.8% from Rs 220 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Provisions and contingencies declined 19.3% to Rs 49 crore from Rs 61 crore, providing further support to earnings.

The bank witnessed strong growth across key business segments. Total deposits increased 26% year-on-year to Rs 45,415 crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 35,935 crore a year earlier. The CASA ratio stood at 19%.

Net advances grew 24% to Rs 40,309 crore from Rs 32,552 crore in the previous year’s June quarter. Growth was driven by a 47% increase in gold loans and a 37% rise in wholesale advances.

Operational efficiency also improved during the quarter. The cost-to-income ratio marginally declined to 64.55% from 64.70% a year ago, while the cost-to-assets ratio improved to 3.31% from 3.49%.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 1.75% at the end of June 2026, compared with 1.66% a year earlier. Net non-performing assets (NNPA), however, improved slightly to 0.39% from 0.40%.

CSB Bank Managing Director and CEO Pralay Mondal said deposit and advance growth of 26% and 24% respectively remained significantly higher than industry averages.

He added that the bank improved key financial indicators, including net interest margin, return on assets, return on equity and asset quality metrics.

Mondal said the bank’s liquidity position remained comfortable and it would continue focusing on productivity improvement and technology transformation while progressing towards its SBS 2030 strategic vision.