CSB Bank appoints Rajesh Choudhary as Chief Information and Technology Officer

CSB Bank Limited announced the appointment of Rajesh Choudhary as the Chief Information and Technology Officer of CSB Bank. In this role, his key responsibilities will include establishing the technical vision and leading all aspects of the Bank’s technology development.

Choudhary joins CSB Bank with almost three decades of experience in technology leadership roles. Prior to joining CSB Bank, he was associated with Barclays Bank, RBS, ICICI Bank and Bank of America, amongst others.

Commenting on the appointment, C.VR. Rajendran, MD & CEO, CSB Bank said, “With Mr Choudhary's extensive experience across technology leadership roles as well as core competencies of handling IT strategy at a large scale, he will further strengthen the Bank’s technology initiatives. We intend to scale our offerings across Agri, MSME, SME, and LAP to enable digital solutions for our customers across the country."

At CSB Bank, Mr. Choudhary will be overseeing various upcoming and ongoing digital initiatives that will aid in CSB Bank’s centenary year mission of becoming a universal full service Bank.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:51 PM IST