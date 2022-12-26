Crypto Millionaire Tokens: Dogecoin (DOGE), Zcash (ZEC), And Rate That Crypto (RTC)

Representative image |

If you are new to cryptocurrency and need help knowing where to begin, then you are not alone. This article will look at three potential tokens that could make you a millionaire in the long run. Dogecoin (DOGE), Zcash (ZEC), and Rate That Crypto (RTC) are all trying to cement their places in the cryptocurrency market.

Let us explore each of these three tokens individually so that you can understand why they are considered prize assets.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Despite starting as a joke in 2013, Dogecoin has become one of the hottest cryptos in the current market. This is primarily due to its strong community and name recognition, especially since billionaire Elon Musk publicly endorses it.

With this token’s rise in popularity, you might wonder if it is time to invest in this popular meme coin.

Dogecoin is one of the most decentralised cryptos in the industry today. It runs on a Proof-of-Work algorithm, and anyone can mine DOGE without the complex mining equipment. This means that the number of people supporting the Dogecoin network is dispersed worldwide.

This high level of decentralisation makes Dogecoin one of the safer cryptos to invest in now and hold for the long haul. Dogecoin could benefit immensely as more investors begin to appreciate decentralisation.

It is one of the reasons why despite being a meme coin, Dogecoin is one of the most promising cryptos that can make its investors millionaires.

Zcash (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) is built on a decentralised blockchain that includes open-source code. That is its main similarity with Bitcoin. Another thing Zcash shares with Bitcoin is the cap. Both cryptos have a limited offer of 21 million units.

However, ZEC, as a privacy token, takes further steps to protect its users. The system was designed to provide users and their transactions with anonymity. Zcash increases privacy by applying zero-knowledge proofs (zk-SNARKs).

It allows users to validate transactions without disclosing information that could affect the user's privacy. At the same time, the ZEC token has an exciting feature. It allows users to share addresses and transaction information they can select to comply with audits and regulations.

Zcash is a good crypto to buy now. Its price is right, and the fundamentals point to growth in the future. ZEC is one of the best privacy tokens to bet currently on.

Rate That Crypto (RTC)

Rate That Crypto (RTC) is a new play-to-earn crypto game where players use points to predict, bullish or bearish, against their favourite crypto projects using live price data over a specified time window that is chosen.

Players whose predictions are correct earn more points, while those with incorrect predictions lose their staked points. They compete to climb the leaderboard for the monthly season.

Users play to climb the leaderboard to increase their chances of winning the platform’s native token, RTC, and NFTs for the monthly season, all without risking any capital whatsoever.

Rate That Crypto (RTC) offers exciting gameplay and multiple ways to earn, including by staking the game’s native RTC crypto token.

New players are issued points, which they can use to compete against other players worldwide. Earnings are distributed directly into players’ non-custodial wallets. Also, users can earn bonus points via referrals and ads, which facilitate the growth of the prize pool.

Apart from playing games, Rate That Crypto provides many educational materials and resources for crypto newbies and experienced traders to sharpen their skills and prepare themselves for the live markets.

Many analytics predicted that Rate That Crypto (RTC) would be the best crypto to invest in for 2023, as its value is expected to boost by 1,000% after it is listed on major exchanges. Anyone who invests in Rate That Crypto (RTC) can now get the maximum returns it offers.

The platform currently runs the token’s presale, allowing investors to get RTC tokens for less money. Investing in the token gives you a fair advantage to profit when it launches.

