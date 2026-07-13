Crude Spike Hits Aviation, Paints Stock; IndiGo, Asian Paints Slip 2%

Equity markets opened under pressure on Monday as a sharp rise in crude oil prices rattled investor sentiment, particularly affecting aviation, paint, and oil marketing companies (OMCs), which are heavily exposed to petroleum-linked costs.

Among sectoral movers, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and Asian Paints were the largest drags on the Nifty 50, reflecting investor concerns about the margin pressures arising from higher crude prices.

IndiGo fell 2.3% to Rs 5,189 as aviation turbine fuel (ATF), the largest cost component for airlines, became costlier.

Unless airlines pass these increased fuel costs onto passengers through fare hikes, profitability could be significantly impacted.

Paint companies also faced declines, given their reliance on crude derivatives in manufacturing processes.

Asian Paints dropped 1.6%, Berger Paints fell nearly 1%, Kansai Nerolac slipped 0.5%, and Indigo Paints traded lower, highlighting the sensitivity of the sector to oil-linked raw material costs.

OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) saw early losses of 1.2-1.5% as surging crude increases procurement costs, potentially squeezing refining and marketing margins if retail price revisions lag behind.

Tyre makers like Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre, and CEAT were also under pressure due to higher costs for crude-linked inputs such as synthetic rubber and carbon black.

The sell-off followed a weekend spike in global crude prices, with Brent crude exceeding $79 per barrel. The escalation was triggered by renewed military actions between the United States and Iran, including missile and drone strikes.

Iran claimed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit corridor, was again closed, fueling fears of supply disruptions. This geopolitical tension has amplified the risk premium in oil markets, which directly affects input costs for energy-intensive sectors in India.

Investors remain cautious as sectors with high petroleum exposure could face continued margin pressure, and market volatility may persist while geopolitical uncertainties influence global energy prices.