Sensex Falls 600 Points, Nifty Declines 0.8% On Heightened West Asia Tensions

Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, opened sharply lower on Monday as heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, particularly involving Iran, drove crude oil prices higher, stoking inflation fears and weighing on market sentiment.

In the initial trade, the BSE Sensex had declined 619 points, or 0.8 percent, to trade at 76,950, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 180.35 points, or 0.75 percent, to 24,026.

However, the indices soon recovered some of the losses. At round 10:30 am, Sensex was trading with a decline of 210 points, or 0.27%, while Nifty was down 66 points.

The fall reflected investor concerns over energy prices and the potential economic fallout from disruptions in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures surged more than 4 percent, crossing the $79 per barrel mark.

As India is the world’s third-largest crude importer, rising oil costs are a key concern for inflation, corporate margins, and overall economic growth.

The spike in crude also threatens to increase input costs across sectors heavily reliant on petroleum, which could impact profit forecasts and investment sentiment.

The volatility index, widely considered the market’s “fear gauge,” rose nearly 10 percent to 13.38, indicating growing investor uncertainty and heightened risk perception.

Market participants reacted to news of heavy missile and drone strikes exchanged between US and Iranian forces over the weekend.

Tehran claimed it had once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments, further alarming global traders and financial markets.

The geopolitical escalation in the Gulf region comes at a time when global crude prices have already been elevated due to supply uncertainties, and the prospect of further disruption in shipping routes through the Hormuz strait has intensified worries over energy security.

Analysts noted that sustained higher oil prices could fuel domestic inflation in India, prompting concerns about tighter monetary conditions and slower economic growth.

Investors also monitored the broader implications for corporate earnings, particularly for sectors sensitive to oil prices such as airlines, transportation, and energy-intensive industries.

While short-term volatility is expected to continue, market watchers highlighted that sustained geopolitical tensions and prolonged oil price spikes could exert pressure on investor confidence and trading sentiment in the coming sessions.

Overall, Monday’s market movements reflected a combination of macroeconomic apprehensions and geopolitical risks, as global crude spikes and uncertainty over energy supply routes continue to dominate investor concerns.