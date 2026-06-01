Crude Oil Climbs Above $93 Per Barrel As Israel Intensifies Lebanon Offensive

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday as investors reacted to escalating military action between Israel and Lebanon.

The rise came despite ongoing diplomatic discussions aimed at reducing tensions in the region. Traders remained concerned that fresh fighting could threaten broader peace efforts underway in West Asia.

During Asian trading hours, international benchmark Brent crude gained more than 2.1 percent to trade around $93 per barrel.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose even more sharply, climbing about 2.6 percent to nearly $90 per barrel.

Market Reverses Last Week’s Decline

Oil prices had fallen from levels above $100 per barrel last week.

The decline was driven by expectations of improved relations between the United States and Iran, along with an extension of the ceasefire in the Gulf region.

Those developments had raised hopes that supply disruptions could be avoided and that regional tensions might ease.

However, the latest military developments in Lebanon have changed market sentiment.

Investors now fear that a wider conflict could affect ongoing negotiations and create fresh uncertainty in global energy markets.

Israel Expands Operations In Lebanon

According to reports, Israeli forces intensified operations in southern Lebanon in recent days.

Israeli troops reportedly crossed the Litani River and declared areas south of the Zahrani River as a combat zone.

The military also captured Beaufort Castle, a strategically important location in southern Lebanon.

The latest actions followed directives from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deepen operations against Hezbollah.

The developments have increased concerns that tensions could spread further across the region.

US Pushes For Diplomatic Solution

Amid the escalation, the United States is continuing efforts to reduce hostilities.

Reports indicate that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate discussions with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding a possible path to de-escalation.

Diplomatic talks between Israel and Lebanon are continuing in Washington.

However, broader regional stability remains uncertain because negotiations between the United States and Iran have not yet resulted in a final agreement.

Iran Talks Remain In Focus

US President Donald Trump recently said that Iran was interested in reaching an agreement and expressed confidence that any future deal would benefit the United States and its allies.

At the same time, military activity has continued.

The US military said it had targeted Iranian radar and drone facilities in Goruk and on Qeshm Island.

Energy analysts believe oil prices could remain volatile in the coming weeks as traders closely monitor developments involving Israel, Lebanon, Iran and the United States.

Any sign of escalation could push prices higher, while progress in peace negotiations may help ease market concerns.