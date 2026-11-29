Crude Oil Braces For Volatile Week, OPEC+ Decision & Supply Risks To Drive Prices | AI

New Delhi: Crude oil prices are expected to remain volatile in the coming week as investors assess the OPEC+ production decision, potential global supply surplus and escalating geopolitical risks in West Asia, analysts said.

Traders will also monitor US crude oil inventories, Cushing stockpiles and weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and Energy Information Administration (EIA).

OPEC+ Decision In Focus

The OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Sunday in Vienna is expected to provide direction to global energy markets.

Oil-producing nations are likely to maintain existing production targets through the first quarter of 2027 amid uncertainty surrounding the Iran conflict and differences over production capacity assessments.

The group’s guidance on future output will be crucial in determining price movements.

Geopolitical Risks Persist

Renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi energy infrastructure have intensified concerns over potential supply disruptions.

Preliminary Kpler data showed oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz remained at just 31% of pre-war levels.

However, the International Energy Agency expects global oil supply to exceed demand this quarter, potentially limiting price gains.

Choice Broking expects a moderately bearish trend in domestic and international crude oil futures.

Brent Eyes $100

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, said Brent crude could test $98–100 per barrel if supply disruptions intensify. Easing geopolitical tensions could bring prices towards $90–92.

Brent crude gained 3.10% last week to settle at $95.44 per barrel, snapping a three-week losing streak.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled marginally lower at $83.08, while MCX crude oil futures gained ₹38 to close at ₹7,733 per barrel.

India Faces Inflation Risks

Sustained crude oil prices near $100 could increase pressure on India’s inflation, rupee and corporate profitability.

Meanwhile, MUFG Research projects Brent crude to average $88.75 per barrel in 2027, compared with $93 in 2026.

WTI is projected to average $83.75 in 2027 against $86.60 this year, provided regional geopolitical conditions do not deteriorate significantly.

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