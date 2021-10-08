Crude consumption, pollution can be reduced if there is more EV penetration, says Nitin Gadkari

If electric vehicles penetrate to 40 per cent in the two-wheelers and cars segment and close to 100 per cent for buses by 2030, India would be able to reduce crude oil consumption by 156 million tonne worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

The government intends to have EV sales penetration of 30 per cent for private cars, 70 per cent for commercial vehicles and 80 per cent for two and three-wheelers by 2030 as there is an immediate need to decarbonize the transport sector, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Gadkari further said if electric vehicles penetrate to 40 per cent in the two-wheelers and cars segment and close to 100 per cent for buses by 2030, India would be able to reduce crude oil consumption by 156 million tonne worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

"There is an immediate need to decarbonize the transport sector and make it sustainable with the economy, ecology, and environmental point of view ," he said while addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI virtually.

The road transport and highways minister pointed out that in the EV mission, NITI Aayog has inspired 25 states to come up with EV policies, out of which 15 have already announced state EV policy.

Gadkari said it is his dream to make India''s automobile sector number one in the world in the next 5 years.

The minister also asserted that there is no shortage of lithium ion, which is used in making batteries for EV, in India.

He said a potential pilot project is being planned to install an electric highway between Delhi-Mumbai expressways which will facilitate the movement of heavy-duty trucks and passenger buses on electricity.

Noting that transport plays a crucial role in the overall development of a country, Gadkari said,"Globally India has the highest rail-line length and the second-largest road network which carries millions of passengers and tonnes of goods every day.

"To fulfill everyday transport needs of a large population, he said his ministry is focusing on the development of efficient and affordable public transport systems such as metro rail, rapid rail transit, mono-rail, BRT, intra and intercity bus services.

Gadkari said the most important problem which our country is facing is the problem related to pollution and the economy.

"And by using petrol and diesel we are going to generate air pollution in the country," he said, adding that there is need to save the country from air, water and sound pollution.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 08:54 PM IST