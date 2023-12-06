Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Crompton Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Facebook

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on Wednesday announced that the company has has allotted 22,688 Equity Shares of Rs 2 each to the grantee(s) who had exercised their options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Plan 2016 (ESOP 2016), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 1,28,03,44,314 divided into 64,01,72,157 number of equity shares of face value Rs 2 each to Rs. 1,28,03,89,690 divided into 64,01,94,845 number of equity shares of face value Rs 2 each.

These shares shall rank pari-passu, in all respects with existing Equity Shares of the Company.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited shares

The shares Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on Wednesday at 12:24 pm IST were trading at Rs 296.30, down by 0.22 percent.