 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCrompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 1,28,03,44,314 divided into 64,01,72,157 number of equity shares of face value Rs 2 each to Rs. 1,28,03,89,690 divided into 64,01,94,845 number of equity shares of face value Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Crompton Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Facebook

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on Wednesday announced that the company has has allotted 22,688 Equity Shares of Rs 2 each to the grantee(s) who had exercised their options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Plan 2016 (ESOP 2016), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 1,28,03,44,314 divided into 64,01,72,157 number of equity shares of face value Rs 2 each to Rs. 1,28,03,89,690 divided into 64,01,94,845 number of equity shares of face value Rs 2 each.

These shares shall rank pari-passu, in all respects with existing Equity Shares of the Company.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited shares

The shares Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on Wednesday at 12:24 pm IST were trading at Rs 296.30, down by 0.22 percent.

Read Also
Coforge Allots 14,711 Equity Shares Under ESOP
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Investors' Wealth Rises By ₹2.17 Lakh Cr In Morning Deals As Markets Scale New Peaks

Investors' Wealth Rises By ₹2.17 Lakh Cr In Morning Deals As Markets Scale New Peaks

Hindustan Zinc Board Approves Second Interim Dividend Of ₹2,535.19 Cr For FY24

Hindustan Zinc Board Approves Second Interim Dividend Of ₹2,535.19 Cr For FY24

Adani Ports Shares Surge Nearly 7% To Reach Fresh 52-Week High After Citi's Revised Target; Market...

Adani Ports Shares Surge Nearly 7% To Reach Fresh 52-Week High After Citi's Revised Target; Market...

Lupin Receives Approval From USFDA For Varenicline Tablets

Lupin Receives Approval From USFDA For Varenicline Tablets