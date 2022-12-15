e-Paper Get App
CRISIL Ratings reaffirms Axis bank's rating on debt instruments of the Bank

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
CRISIL Ratings reaffirms Axis bank rating on debt instruments of the Bank | Representative Image/ File
Axis Bank in an exchange filing announced that CRISIL Ratings Limited has reaffirmed its 'CRISIL AAA/CRISIL AA+/Stable/CRISIL A1+' ratings on the debt instruments of the bank.

Rs 500 crore Tier I Bonds (under Basel III) and Rs 2,500 crore Tier I Bonds (Under Basel III) have been reaffirmed at CRISIL AA+/Stable, where as Rs 3,500 crore Tier I Bonds (Under Basel III) was withdrawn.

The bank has increased its fixed deposit interest rates for amounts less than Rs 2 crore, which will be effective from December 15, 2022.

