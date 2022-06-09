Cricketer Shreyas Iyer partners with Ultrahuman, metabolic fitness platform

The right-handed batter is now leveraging technology to further understand and make decisions that will help elevate his potential and his game |

Shreyas Iyer, all format cricket player, has announced his partnership with Ultrahuman, advanced metabolic fitness platform, to optimize and enhance his performance on and off the field through technology.

The right-handed batter, who has become one of the mainstays of the Indian cricket team and captain of the Kolkata franchise team of the men's T-20 cricket league in India, is now leveraging technology to further understand and make decisions that will help elevate his potential and his game. Shreyas Iyer has been using Ultrahuman M1, a continuous glucose monitoring platform, to gain actionable insights and optimize his training and performance.

Ultrahuman is built on an app and supported by a wearable patch. The “Ultrahuman M1”, users are able to track their metabolic health whilst getting intelligent nudges based on glucose biomarkers. This helps people optimize their exercise, sleep and nutrition based on deep insights from the platform. The M1 tracks the wearer’s metabolism as they go about their day. It triggers timely nudges to the user such as alerts to a high blood glucose event and suggestions to take a walk for optimizing their glucose levels, the company said.

Shreyas Iyer said. “Ultrahuman gives me better insights into my performance, training, and my diet, which help me be more focused, feel good and give my best on and off the field.”

“We’ve seen some phenomenal results with our athletes lately and the Ultrahuman platform is evolving to be a top notch sports performance platform. With the latest partnership with Shreyas, we are taking it to the next level.” said Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO, Ultrahuman.