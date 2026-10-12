CreditAccess Grameen Secures ₹1,458 Crore Syndicated Social Loan Facility

CreditAccess Grameen |

Mumbai: CreditAccess Grameen Limited announced on 12 October 2026 that it has secured a USD 175 million (approximately ₹1,458 crore) syndicated social loan facility. The company described this as an External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) under the automatic route of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Arrangers and Participants

Standard Chartered Bank and DBS Bank acted as the Joint Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners for the facility. Ten financial institutions from Asia, the Middle East, and Africa participated in the syndication.

Lending Institutions

Participating institutions include Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, The Korea Development Bank, Sampath Bank PLC, SBI (Mauritius) Ltd, BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd, Al Masraf (UAE), The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C.) (UAE), and KEXIM Asia Ltd.

Funding Strategy

This transaction is the fifth ECB syndication for CreditAccess Grameen in the past five years, bringing total foreign borrowings to USD 640 million. Foreign borrowings now constitute about 24 per cent of the company's liability profile, with a lender base across 15 countries.

Additional Funding

During FY27, the company also mobilised ₹940 crore through multiple private placements of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). CreditAccess Grameen stated that the pricing for these NCDs was broadly in line with its average cost of borrowings.

Management Commentary

Nilesh Dalvi, Chief Financial Officer, CreditAccess Grameen, said the facility's closure demonstrated the strength of the company's franchise and the confidence of international lenders. He added that the company's focus remains on optimising funding costs and strengthening balance sheet resilience.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.