 CreditAccess Grameen Allots 1,36,926 Equity Shares As Employees Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCreditAccess Grameen Allots 1,36,926 Equity Shares As Employees Stock Option

CreditAccess Grameen Allots 1,36,926 Equity Shares As Employees Stock Option

The company has also allotted 1,10,000 equity shares to Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director & CEO.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
CreditAccess Grameen Allots 1,36,926 Equity Shares As Employees Stock Option | CreditAccess Grameen

CreditAccess Grameen on Friday announced the allotment of 1,36,926 equity shares of ₹10 each to 29 employees, who had exercised their Options under CAGL Employees Stock Option Plan - 2011, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company has also allotted 1,10,000 equity shares to Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director & CEO.

CreditAccess Grameen Limited Shares

The shares of CreditAccess Grameen Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹1,281.35, up by 0.13 percent.

Read Also
Suzlon Energy Approves Conversion of 1.59 Crore Partly Paid-up Equity Shares Into Fully Paid-up...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Federal Bank Announces 1,47,955 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Federal Bank Announces 1,47,955 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Vedanta Adds Semiconductors And Display Glass Ventures To Its Portfolio

Vedanta Adds Semiconductors And Display Glass Ventures To Its Portfolio

“PIP Aspires To Be Asia’s Ultimate Destination To Set Up Industry” – Siraj Saiyed, Arete...

“PIP Aspires To Be Asia’s Ultimate Destination To Set Up Industry” – Siraj Saiyed, Arete...

CreditAccess Grameen Allots 1,36,926 Equity Shares As Employees Stock Option

CreditAccess Grameen Allots 1,36,926 Equity Shares As Employees Stock Option

Siddaramaiah Announces Grant Worth ₹100 Cr To Establish Karnataka State Christian Development...

Siddaramaiah Announces Grant Worth ₹100 Cr To Establish Karnataka State Christian Development...