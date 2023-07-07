CreditAccess Grameen Allots 1,36,926 Equity Shares As Employees Stock Option

CreditAccess Grameen on Friday announced the allotment of 1,36,926 equity shares of ₹10 each to 29 employees, who had exercised their Options under CAGL Employees Stock Option Plan - 2011, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The company has also allotted 1,10,000 equity shares to Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director & CEO.
CreditAccess Grameen Limited Shares
The shares of CreditAccess Grameen Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹1,281.35, up by 0.13 percent.
Read Also
Suzlon Energy Approves Conversion of 1.59 Crore Partly Paid-up Equity Shares Into Fully Paid-up...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)