CreditAccess Grameen Allots 1,36,926 Equity Shares As Employees Stock Option

CreditAccess Grameen on Friday announced the allotment of 1,36,926 equity shares of ₹10 each to 29 employees, who had exercised their Options under CAGL Employees Stock Option Plan - 2011, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company has also allotted 1,10,000 equity shares to Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director & CEO.

CreditAccess Grameen Limited Shares

The shares of CreditAccess Grameen Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹1,281.35, up by 0.13 percent.