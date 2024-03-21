CREDAI and Quality Council of India sign MoU To Enhance Lives Of Construction Workers

The Quality Council of India (QCI) and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) have signed a progressive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the lives of construction workers and their families across India, with a strong focus on comprehensive development through health, safety, and skill empowerment. This collaboration marks a significant step towards a more skilled and empowered construction workforce with an aim to improve their quality of life.

The MoU establishes a framework for the joint development and delivery of comprehensive training and capacity-building programs for construction workers, encompassing both men and women. These programs will address a wide range of areas including technical skills, health and safety awareness, financial literacy, digital literacy, basic management of waste and environmental issues to encourage responsible practices. The programs will also raise awareness of government welfare schemes and provide basic training in labour laws and entrepreneurial skills. The partnership places a special emphasis on empowering women construction workers.

Boman R. Irani, President, CREDAI, said, “The collaboration between CREDAI and QCI will focus on improving our construction workers life and empowering them. They will be given knowledge on health and family issues. To make them more self-sufficient we will also be imparting financial literacy education. CREDAI is also working with QCI for quality testing facilities at construction sites for better construction quality and management.”

“By leveraging the combined expertise and resources of CREDAI and QCI, this MoU promises impactful skill development programs designed to benefit all construction workers. The emphasis on collaboration and knowledge sharing ensures the programs are well-designed, effectively delivered, and continuously improved based on monitoring and feedback mechanisms. The MoU has an initial duration of one year with the potential for extension”, stated Rupa Shah, National Convenor, CREDAI Women’s Wing.

Jaxay Shah, Chairperson, QCI, said, "This agreement is a step towards laying the groundwork for a safer, more fulfilling work experience for our construction workforce who are the backbone of construction industry. It will empower us to create solutions that address worker safety, training opportunities, and achieve the ultimate goal of improving the quality of life of construction workers. This collaborative spirit is a dedication beyond building structures, where our construction workers can thrive, is what truly excites me. Together, we can build a more skilled, empowered, and ultimately, a prouder construction community in India."

Rajesh Maheshwari, Secretary General, QCI, said, “It is a collaboration that aims to empower the backbone of India's infrastructure: our construction workers and their families. This initiative focuses on building quality of life for the construction workers. We'll be equipping them with valuable skills and make them aware in areas like financial literacy, digital fluency, and healthcare awareness. This empowers them not just as workers, but as individuals, enabling them to navigate the world with confidence and contribute meaningfully to society.’’