Cred raises $215mn, offers ESOP buyback worth $5 mn

Fintech firm Cred on Tuesday said it has raised USD 215 million (about Rs 1,578.6 crore) in funding, led by Falcon Edge Capital and existing investor, Coatue Management LLP, pushing the fintech firm's valuation to USD 2.2 billion.

The Series D round also saw participation from Insight Partners along with existing investors, DST Global, RTP Global, Tiger Global, Greenoaks Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Sofina, a statement said.

Cred, which is operated by Dreamplug Technologies, has raised USD 442 million in funding to date.